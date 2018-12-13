Global Citizen Festival: well-funded, but a security fiasco

The Global Citizen Festival descended into chaos early last Monday morning, with concertgoers left stranded outside FNB Stadium in Soweto, targets for muggers and armed attackers.

In the aftermath, the organisation has rattled off figures that seem staggering: in just 10 hours the initiative encouraged more than 5.65-million "actions" (good deeds or social media endorsements), leading to 58 commitments of funding worth R100bn.

But despite the overwhelming interest generated by the event — with calls to action from Oprah Winfrey and President Cyril Ramaphosa, and stars such as Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams and Beyoncé performing — security was scant at the Joburg edition, raising questions about planning and funding.

Since its launch in 2012, the Global Citizen Festival has become an international event, held in a different location each year. The idea behind it is to create a movement of engaged citizens who use their voices to raise awareness around the ultimate aim: ending extreme poverty by 2030. This is done by signing pledges and taking action in exchange for rewards (for example, winning a Global Citizen Festival ticket by giving back to the community through good deeds).

The Global Poverty Project, the organisation behind Global Citizen, is a registered 501(c)(3) organisation in the US, which means it is exempt from federal income tax. According to publicly available records, the organisation has about $5.21m in assets.

As of last year, the international initiative had raised more than $37bn in funds, which will affect the lives of more than 2.25-billion people by 2030. And if the nearly 60 commitments made at the Joburg festival are honoured — the $7bn in pledges was well above the $1bn goal — the lives of 137-million people may be improved.