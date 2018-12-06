Is SA’s downstream steel sector finally on the up?

Warne Rippon, the son of a Grahamstown bakery owner, always knew he wanted to get into "some type of retail". But it was cricket that brought him to Joburg in the early 1990s — a career decision that was not to play out as planned.

He was, he says, "an average sportsman who aspired to be a Springbok cricketer". And so he found himself working for a steel company — another decision that would take an unexpected turn.

Being retrenched in 1993 provided Rippon with the impetus to start his own company. "I had to make a decision: either I start my own business or try to find a job," he says. A year later he founded trading firm Steelrode. "We started with one driver; one truck," he says. "We have had to do things the hard way."

Today, Rippon is executive director of Allied Steelrode — a "serious player in the industry" — formed from the merger of Steelrode and Arun Chadha’s Allied Chemical & Steel. The company employs 400 staff, and its fleet of vehicles includes 30 heavy-duty trucks and trailers. An independent steel merchant and processor, it supplies coils, slit strip, flat steel, steel pressings, standard sheets and cut-to-length blanks to customers in the manufacturing, mining and automotive sectors.

In a bold move, it recently invested R500m in a stretcher leveller facility, allowing it to produce stretched and flattened steel for its customers.

"It was not an easy journey for us," Rippon says.

"But we have managed to grow this business and we are excited for the future."

It’s been a difficult time for the downstream steel industry in SA. The volatile steel price from dominant primary producer ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) makes it difficult for downstream companies to plan ahead.