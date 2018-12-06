Desperate times for Joburg’s wastepickers

From the centres, the waste is delivered to major recycling companies, including Mondi, Sappi, Extrupet, Mpact and Consol. They either export it or send it to mills or factories that recycle the waste into new products, says University of the Western Cape professor Rinie Schenck. Paper, for example, is sent to mills, where it is used to produce new paper products.

Mudau and his associates are among the estimated 8,000-10,000 reclaimers working in Joburg and 60,000-90,000 in SA (a conservative figure that could be as high as 215,000), says the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). Informal recyclers are thought to salvage 80%-90% of the post-consumer packaging and paper materials collected for recycling. In 2014 alone, they saved SA between R309.2m and R748.8m in landfill airspace, at little cost, says the CSIR.

In part due to their efforts, SA is ranked third — behind Sweden and Switzerland — when it comes to recycling rates.

But they have done so with little support from the government. And now their jobs are at risk, with bigger players edging them out of the market.

This year, Joburg introduced a compulsory separation-at-source programme, under which residents separate their waste themselves: in addition to the regular black bin, each of the 490,000 households that are part of the programme is issued with a reusable bag for paper and a clear bag for other types of recyclables.

The programme, piloted by Pikitup at its Waterval depot in 2009, became compulsory in July.

"In 2009, when Pikitup ran its first separation-at-source programme, [it] did not consider or include reclaimers," says Wits University human geography lecturer Melanie Samson. "Since then, instead of seeing reclaimers as central to the recycling system, Pikitup [has taken] a charity approach and [seen] reclaimers as poor marginalised people and said: ‘Let’s give them trolleys and protective gear.’"

But, she says, the company hasn’t engaged with the reclaimers as key stakeholders in the waste management process.

Though the separation-at-source programme should have benefited the city’s reclaimers, this has not been the case — in part because contracted private companies such as Dikala and Phambili often get to the recyclables before the reclaimers do.

"Then the waste is lost to the reclaimers and the effect is negative. Separation at source can work only if the planning is done with the wastepickers so they have access to the recyclable waste," says Schenck.

Samson agrees. "Reclaimers came to work and discovered there were no recyclables, which has had a dramatic effect on their lives and has led to new forms of exclusion and impoverishment … Instead of building on what already exists, [the authorities] created new approaches that contracted private companies. The common thread is that reclaimers have not been included in the process."

The effect has been dramatic: reclaimers’ incomes have declined by more than 60% in areas where private companies have taken over waste reclamation. Ava Mokoena, chair of the African Reclaimers Organisation, estimates that reclaimers’ income has fallen from R250-R500 a week to about R100 since separation-at-source policies were introduced.

Kodisang, whose wastepicker project is part of the Women in Informal Employment Globalising & Organising network, says: "Ironically, this is an economy [that was] created by the poor — until the government and the private sector realised it was lucrative."

The authorities are aware of the problem. Nico de Jager, mayoral committee member for environment & infrastructure services, says the city is doing what it can to support reclaimers by finding safer solutions. It’s in negotiations with the departments of health and social development to inoculate people who work with waste. "We recognise that reclaimers are a reality and perform a critical part of what we are doing. They’re responsible for 10% of what we do [in waste reclamation in the city]," he says.

The department of environmental affairs is also developing national guidelines on wastepicker integration to assist municipalities. And reclaimer organisations have been in negotiations with the Joburg authorities for over a year to agree on a framework for integrating reclaimers into solid waste management programmes.