How to build a learning culture

For generations, schools, universities and workplaces have prepared citizens to work in a linear fashion: identify necessary skills, devise a training curriculum, transfer knowledge and — voilà! — you have a workforce prepared to answer any number of specific demands in the market.

This model worked well when change came slowly. Businesses could forecast future needs and students could train to fill those needs with the assurance that a good job would reward focused academic preparation.

Not any more. The rate of change is too swift. Where once an economic paradigm shift could be absorbed over generations, we now expect to absorb multiple shifts in a single lifetime. We are in the Age of Accelerations, as New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman puts it.

He identifies three exponential growth and change trends: technology (Moore’s law, which states that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles every year while the costs are halved); the market (interdependent global markets); and climate (climate change, biodiversity loss, population growth). Technology is measured by the relentless march of Moore’s law, which has delivered computing power at such low cost that now anything mentally routine or predictable — perhaps half of all work — can be replaced by technology.

The market has moved from being connected to hyper-connected to interdependent, forcing failures and successes to be absorbed by all.

Climate change not only drives shifts in energy markets but also changes in human migration, as super storms, drought and other conditions drive people to seek safety and economic advantage in countries other than their own.

Friedman argues that these three interlocking accelerations are redefining geopolitics, politics, community, ethics, learning and work. Change runs blindingly fast up an exponential curve.

The dose of education stockpiled in our 20s will barely last into our 30s. The old 40-year career arc is stretching to 50 or more years, as we live longer, healthier and more engaged lives. Where we once jumped on the career ladder and climbed to retirement, workers now navigate a maze of ever-changing possibilities. Traversing this maze will require not just stored knowledge and experience, but a flexible and ready ability to learn, adapt, collaborate and create.