Decoded: Ramaphosa’s reshuffle rationale

The reconfiguration of the cabinet was always going to be decidedly difficult political terrain for President Cyril Ramaphosa to navigate. His small cabinet reshuffle last week provided a taste of what is to come. Should the ANC receive an overwhelming mandate in next year’s elections it would allow him to craft the state in his own image, so to speak.

So far, it seems he is taking a pragmatic approach to the reconfiguration question.

Last week he announced that the ministries of communications and telecommunications & postal services would be combined into a single ministry under new minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Ramaphosa was clear that his reshuffle had an economic focus, saying the aim was better alignment and co-ordination on matters critical to the economy in the context of the fourth industrial revolution. The reshuffle was necessary after the resignation of home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and the death of environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa.

Gigaba resigned this month after the public protector found he had violated the constitution and the executive ethics code in the Fireblade Aviation matter. He was found by the courts to have lied under oath.

He came out fighting after the public protector’s finding against him, but was effectively forced to resign after Ramaphosa was given 14 days to act against him by the chapter 9 institution. Gigaba quit before he would have had to face parliament’s ethics committee.

Molewa died in September after a lengthy illness. She has been replaced by former communications minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane’s retention in the cabinet has not been welcomed by opposition parties, but factional dynamics in the ANC have made it necessary to keep her on board.

A key backer of former president Jacob Zuma, Mokonyane was also at the centre of the controversy that resulted in Ace Magashule being elected ANC secretary-general at the national conference last December.

However, Ramaphosa’s allies say he has taken a pragmatic approach, ridding his government of Gigaba through the reshuffle while allowing official processes to work out the rot in the system.