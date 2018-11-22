Zuma breaks silence on corruption case

Jacob Zuma challenged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to put him on trial for corruption 15 years ago, the former president says, arguing that the state’s "undue delay" in prosecuting him was — and is — part of a strategy to paint him as a criminal and neutralise him politically.

"I virtually challenged and invited the NPA to charge me and resolve issues of my guilt once and for all in a trial," Zuma states in a nearly 300-page affidavit filed at the KwaZulu-Natal high court last week. "I sought no favours. I wanted the matter finalised there and then [during June-August 2003], one way or the other."

In his application for the recently revived corruption prosecution against him to be dropped permanently, Zuma is adamant that, when he said "I want my day in court", it was in relation to being tried alongside his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik in 2003, or just after Shaik himself was convicted of corruption in 2005.

Zuma’s application also, perhaps for the first time, reveals some responses to accusations that he acted corruptly to benefit Shaik’s business interests. These include his contention that he regularly, and lawfully, acted to advance the interests of business groups, not for corrupt reasons, but because "the relationship of assistance between comrades remains part of the intricate relationship within African culture".

"What I did for Shaik, he also did for others," Zuma says.

Prior to Shaik’s trial, Bulelani Ngcuka, the then national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), said the state believed it had a prima facie corruption case against Zuma but was unsure if such a prosecution was "winnable".

Ngcuka went against the advice of his own prosecuting team when he made that history-altering announcement. His 2007 recorded "spy tapes" conversations with the then Scorpions head Leonard McCarthy later led the NPA to withdraw the corruption case against Zuma in 2009, based on alleged political interference in it.