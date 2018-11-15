Is SA headed for a rates hike?

SA and Israel are the only two emerging markets that still have an inflation target range. The others have moved to point targets with tolerance bands. In SA, there is discussion over whether the Bank should do the same (target 4.5% but allow a 1.5% tolerance on either side), or stay with the target-range mandate (3%-6%) in which 4.5% is only an implicit target.

The Bank’s new macroeconomic model already assumes that 4.5% is the target. Even if this is not a realistic near-term goal, it suggests the Bank is no longer targeting 5.9%.

Further evidence of this was apparent at the September MPC meeting. This was the first time in Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s term that any member, let alone three members, voted for a rate hike when the long-range forecast was for inflation to remain within the target range.

"In the past, we’ve only ever seen members vote for a hike when inflation was expected to hit 6% or higher at some point in their forecast horizon," says Schoeman.

Moreover, in the October Monetary Policy Review the governor refers to the fact that the Bank now sees inflation accelerating "above 5%" throughout 2019 and 2020. In the past, "above 6%" would have been the relevant benchmark.

For Schoeman, this confirms the Bank’s reduced tolerance for inflation settling at the top end of the range.

All this suggests that the Bank will start a hiking cycle on November 22, particularly if the inflation risk has risen.

Inflation risk has to do mostly with the behaviour of the rand.

The currency has been pulled in opposite directions in recent weeks. It weakened after the disappointing medium-term budget policy statement but strengthened briefly to below R14/$ on the outcome of the US midterm elections last week.

At the September MPC meeting, the rand was trading at R14.20/$. So recent rand strength, if sustained, will complicate the MPC’s decision.

Another complicating factor is that with MPC member Brian Kahn’s recent retirement, the committee will have only six members. Assuming that Kahn (a suspected dove) did not vote for a hike in September, when the vote was 4:3 in favour of staying put, the MPC split would be 3:3 this time around, unless the remaining members have changed their views. Kganyago (a notable hawk) will have the deciding vote if the committee is deadlocked.