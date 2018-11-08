SA’s comic business turns a page

Comic books and graphic novels are "the future of the written word and literacy", says Dusanka Stojakovic of New Africa Books, which publishes Kwezi, a local comic book series about a young SA superhero.

The series, written by Loyiso Mkize, is enticing young readers who, Stojakovic says, are "entranced by the visual". The first issue of Kwezi is in its third print run. With 1,000 copies per print run, Kwezi has become the best-selling local comic book in SA.

It’s not the scale of the North American market, where popular US comic titles that are not one-offs or collectors’ items print about 100,000 issues each month. But Stojakovic says you can make good money from the sale of comic books, graphic novels and related merchandise. And it’s encouraging young people to read – with such success that the Gauteng department of education’s library service hopes the comic will be included in the school curriculum.

Things haven’t always been this way. In the 1990s and 2000s, comic books and related merchandise were a niche industry, with typically tight margins. But the dynamics have changed, especially since Hollywood started producing blockbuster films based on Marvel and DC comics.

Grant Charlton, who has sold comics for about 30 years, puts the comic book and graphic novel revival at about 2008, when Warner Bros released The Dark Knight (for which Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded an Oscar). It was part of DC’s rebooted Batman franchise — a comic book staple since the character first appeared in 1939.