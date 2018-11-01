Search and rescue: SA under strain

Only an international-scale disaster that exposes SA’s compromised ability to mount search-and-rescue operations will force the country to rebuild the high-seas lifesaving capacity it has lost, experts say. The situation is said to be so dire that a repeat of the 1991 rescue by the SA navy and air force, of 225 people from the sinking Oceanos off the Eastern Cape coast, would be impossible today.

But the chiefs of the responsible agencies — Jared Blows of the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Cape Town and Santjie White of the Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre at OR Tambo — tell the FM "there are very few, if any, countries that could manage an operation of that [Oceanos] type on their own". However, Blows and White say "a multi-agency approach" gives SA "the ability to source a wide range of both air and surface assets when necessary and no one agency is left to always provide". This means "many government, private and voluntary organisations participate in executing the [search-and-rescue] service within our region".

They say this is in line with decisions taken at the 2000 International Maritime Organisation conference, including that SA, Namibia, Mozambique, Madagascar and the Comoros would "assist each other [at sea] when requested as best possible".

But that best is in doubt, as most other SA "agencies," including the volunteer National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), don’t have long-range capacity — and our neighbours are less well equipped. (NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says his craft have a responsibility stretching 260km offshore and always respond.)

When it comes to search and rescue, SA’s maritime (MSAR) and aeronautical (ASAR) zone of responsibility is among the world’s largest — about 28.5-million square kilometres. And the duty to save lives off SA’s coast has become more important due to an increase in traffic around the Cape in recent years — a gain of about $30bn a year in cargo. Also, at least 17 commercial airlines fly in SA’s ocean search area.

Aeronautical search and rescue was most dramatically highlighted by the hunt for the ill-fated Malaysia Airlines MH370. Australia played a prominent role, as the aircraft was presumed to have gone down in its ASAR zone — but because this borders on SA’s zone, local authorities sweated in silence, an aviation expert claims, hoping they would not be called on to assist.