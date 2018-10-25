Workers stranded at Gupta mine

The two summarily quit but continued the rescue process at other Gupta-linked companies such as Optimum Coal. They have had to fight more than 40 legal actions, many launched by Gupta allies to try to scupper their efforts.

The next set of rescue practitioners at Shiva — Cloete Murray and Christopher Monyela — fared little better than their predecessors.

Last month the IDC’s board refused to approve post-commencement financing, a type of financing for distressed companies. Murray says he concluded there is no reasonable prospect of rescuing the company.

He says the Shiva management has also tried to sabotage the business rescue efforts — it launched three legal bids against the practitioners within the space of five weeks.

Murray agreed to step down because he and Monyela could not see eye to eye on liquidating Shiva. Murray and Monyela appointed Juanito Damons as the new senior practitioner.

Klopper says he too had come to the conclusion there was no hope of rescue when the IDC stopped authorising payments for critical material, thereby forcing Shiva into liquidation. This, he says, amounts to the wilful destruction of jobs.

Matosela and his colleagues also wonder where the IDC stands in all of this. "They own the assets, I think we the employees are part of the assets. We don’t understand why they can’t protect us," he says.

The IDC’s response is that to minimise job losses as far as possible, the corporation agreed to allow the rescue practitioners to use money recovered from Shiva’s debtors to pay for critical items including electricity, security and salaries while they devised a rescue plan for Shiva.

The funds "formed part of the IDC’s security and therefore, strictly speaking, belonged to the IDC".

The IDC says the decision on post-commencement financing for Shiva fell within the ambit of its investment committee, which considered the request and declined it.

"The IDC’s position though remains that the business rescue practitioners are responsible for running the day-to-day affairs of Shiva and it is imperative that they finalise Shiva’s rescue plan without any further delay," the corporation says.

Meanwhile, another state entity, the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), has also thrown a spanner in the works by rejecting the appointment of Damons, citing potential conflict.

Unbeknown to Monyela, the Shiva board appointed two new practitioners, filing notice with the commission. Board member George van der Merwe, who formerly worked at the Guptas’ Sahara Computers and was CEO of Optimum Coal, played a prominent role in the move.

Monyela is disputing these appointments as unlawful. The board has no power to administer the affairs of a company once it is placed under rescue, he says.

But the two new practitioners, Mohamed Tayob and Eugene Januarie, claim that, in the absence of a senior practitioner, Monyela has no authority to make any decisions on behalf of the company.

The CIPC says Monyela’s claims that the appointments are unlawful must be tested in court. Van der Merwe did not respond to a request for comment.

Monyela this week submitted an urgent application to the Companies Tribunal.

Meanwhile, the already tenuous prospects of rescue are worsening by the day.

The business rescue practitioners can’t do their job and the workers are worried, says Matosela. "They are busy at the court instead of rescuing the mine. I don’t understand why. They are here to rescue us and the business [so that] maybe the mine can be sold and we can have other investors."

Shiva is one of the most complex Hindu deities, with conflicting attributes conveying the difficulties, dualities and paradoxes of existence. He may preside over death and devastation, but, conversely, total destruction clears the way for renewal, rejuvenation and transformation.

Monyela is holding onto the hope that new life can be breathed into Shiva Uranium. There is already an arrangement in place to reclaim gold from Shiva’s slimes dams, which could at first bring in R600,000 a month in much-needed cash flow, rising to as much as R3.5m a month with the help of an independent contractor.

But without certainty over who the lawful rescue practitioners are, no progress can be made. "This is to the obvious prejudice of Shiva and all affected persons," says Monyela. "It is essential that certainty be restored as soon as possible."