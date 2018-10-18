Mini-budget: Tito’s first test of boldness

Any gloom about the upcoming mini-budget is overdone. Thanks to buoyant inflation, nominal GDP is outperforming expectations, as are VAT receipts. This should allow SA to escape its medium-term budget review with minor fiscal slippage and its credit rating intact.

When the economy sank into a recession in the second quarter, economists warned that downward pressure on SA’s credit ratings would once again start to build.

Though the pressure is indeed increasing — and real problems lie down the line, should SA fail to stage a meaningful economic recovery over the next few years — the country is not going to be tipped over the fiscal cliff at the October 24 medium-term budget review, now being delivered by newly appointed finance minister Tito Mboweni.

The budget numbers are likely to hold up well for several reasons.

First, it would be odd if the National Treasury doesn’t err on the side of optimism when it comes to its growth and investment forecasts, given that it has to show some faith that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fiscal stimulus package, the jobs summit commitments and the imminent investment summit will bear fruit.

Second, nominal GDP has held up well thanks to a pick-up in inflation, and revenue growth has remained buoyant thanks to higher-than-expected VAT collections.

With just five months of data available for the 2018/2019 fiscal year (April to August), it’s still a bit too early to say whether SA’s fiscal consolidation plan is on track. But so far the numbers are reasonable.

Despite the economy entering a recession in the second quarter, nominal GDP is running at 7.5% for the fiscal year to date, compared with the Treasury’s forecast for a 6.9% increase. This is because inflation climbed to 7.1% in the second quarter, compared with the 5.4% budgeted for.

"They were saved by the rise in inflation," says Sanlam Investment Management economist Arthur Kamp. "This was lucky but, of course, it’s bad for SA’s long-term growth potential to have lower real GDP growth and higher inflation. SA needs GDP growth to lift significantly into next year, and keep it climbing."

He estimates that if nominal GDP growth remains robust, the main budget revenue shortfall shouldn’t be much bigger than about 0.2% of GDP or R9.5bn for the year (assuming the expenditure target is met). Such a small shortfall shouldn’t alter the debt ratio significantly. It is also unlikely to provoke immediate approbation from the ratings agencies.

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman expects the Treasury to budget for real GDP growth of about 1% this year, down from 1.5% in February but ahead of the consensus expectation of 0.8%. She thinks any fiscal slippage will likely be contained to about 0.2 percentage points, widening the 2018/2019 consolidated budget deficit from 3.6% of GDP to about 3.8%.