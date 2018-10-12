High hopes for marijuana activists and corporates

Forget headache-inducing champagne and run-of-the-mill cakes — weed-loving South Africans can now celebrate their weddings by sharing joints and pot brownies with their guests.

"That’s a private, invite-only function — of course you can have a cannabis wedding," says marijuana activist Myrtle Clarke.

Clarke and Julian Stobbs, known as the "dagga couple", want South Africans to make the most of the recent Constitutional Court ruling that effectively decriminalised the private use of cannabis in SA.

The judgment precedes Canada’s move to become the first economic powerhouse to let adults use cannabis for recreational purposes. But unlike Canada and other nations that have moved towards legalisation, SA has started with private consumption rather than medical marijuana.

"As far as private functions and private clubs are concerned, we’ve read the judgment and there are definite loopholes," says Clarke, who has been fighting for the full legalisation of marijuana with her partner since they were arrested for possession in 2010.

Starting from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, they have been travelling west across SA in recent weeks to meet "the underground and mobilise everybody", Clarke says.

To make the most of the somewhat restrictive court ruling, the dagga couple think that South Africans should take a leaf out of the Spanish playbook and form members-only cannabis clubs.

"In Spain, you’re allowed to grow five plants each … So 250 people get together and that’s quite a lot of weed."

The definition of a private space, however, still needs to be worked out, says Clarke. For instance, it’s not yet clear whether a car is considered a private area.