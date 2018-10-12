Business schools: the battle for relevance

Another approach, which is fast gaining momentum, is to change scholarship practices and adjust the type of theory being taught to take more cognisance of practice.

This trend was evident at the recent Academy of Management (AoM) annual conference in Chicago. Regarded as one of the foremost events on the academic calendar, the AoM conference attracted more than 10,000 management scholars and it was striking to see that across the board there was a shift towards research informed by the observation of practice.

It’s an approach known as process theory. In its simplest form, it seeks to explain how things happen in practice. It sounds deceptively simple, and in a way it is. Process theory wants to study something in as neutral a way as possible without overlaying it with preconceived theories.

For leadership scholars, for example, this requires going beyond interviewing leaders and taking their word for things, and instead observing how they lead and do things. Actions speak louder than words.

A fundamental recognition of this approach is that we can’t predetermine what will happen.

While the tendency of theories of all kinds — and business theories in particular — is to simplify the way we see the world to help us navigate it more effectively, the reality is different. The world is complex, and trying to simplify it through theory is limiting.

Haridimos Tsoukas, of the universities of Cyprus and Warwick, argues that to survive in a complex world we have to dive right in and understand this as best we can. "To better understand the complexity of life, you need a theory that can represent that complexity. It takes richness to grasp richness."

Process theory does not try to gloss over the contradictions and complexity inherent in daily practice. Rather, it seeks to observe this and integrate it.

How does this make business schools more relevant? It means we are not giving students the comfort of a theory to take refuge in but challenging them with the reality that they need to lead and manage in a complex world. Part of this will require them to formulate their own theories of leadership and management and recognise that their journey is a becoming of self and organisation.