Finally, some certainty for SA’s minerals sector

The Cyril Ramaphosa-led government has moved swiftly to deliver a mining charter that will provide long-sought policy certainty for investors. It has also been advanced carefully to ensure it is a policy document that all stakeholders "can live with", as mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has said.

But with the document finally gazetted last week, the question remains whether they can.

The charter is a mixed bag, with concessions handed out to all stakeholders, though some have got more than others. For example, the new charter has amended and even excluded some of the more controversial provisions that the industry lobbied against. Others, however, remain.

The industry has won over the government on the important question of "once empowered, always empowered". Under the new charter a holder of an existing mining right who has already achieved a minimum 26% black shareholding will be deemed compliant‚ even if the empowerment partner has since exited.

This win for the industry was not surprising, given that a high court declaratory order, handed down in April, recognised the continuing consequence of previous BEE transactions, and the department resolved not to challenge it.

This recognition is for the duration of the mining right but is not applicable upon renewal or transferable upon sale.

A new mining right must have a minimum 30% BEE shareholding. For pending applications lodged and accepted prior to the new charter coming into effect‚ mining-rights holders have five years to get their empowerment shareholding to 30%. The charter now allows a transition period for companies to meet new employment equity and procurement requirements.

Under the ownership requirements, 20% must be owned by a BEE entrepreneur, while a 5% stake must be given to employees and 5% to communities. This can take the form of an equity equivalent stake, such as a trust or a similar vehicle.