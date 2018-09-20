Should we blow the budget to prop up growth?

"At a time when global interest rates are rising, all public sector institutions need to be more prudent in their borrowing and ensure that these funds are matched to projects with high returns and [a] high development impact," Nene said.

Even so, there are two reasons to be sceptical of the ability of a fiscal stimulus package to translate into faster growth.

The first is that the state’s spending efficiency is extremely low. There is such a tenuous link between higher government consumption spending (such as on agricultural support) and improved outcomes (bigger harvests) that any stimulus package relying on it is tantamount to throwing money at the economy in the hope that some will stick.

Second, proposals to boost government consumption spending only make sense if the country has a cyclical deficient-demand problem (a temporary reluctance to consume). Rather, the real problem seems to be entrenched supply-side constraints that impede investment and output.

In designing a fiscal response to the recession, the government needs to understand this distinction. It first needs to identify the source of the economy’s inability to grow.

If it is the weak productivity of private enterprises — as a result of rampant input cost increases, skills shortages, red tape and regulatory uncertainty — then the answer to getting growth going doesn’t even lie in the realm of fiscal policy. SA may be better off easing immigration controls than building a new bridge.

Given how fiscally constrained SA is, this would be good news provided the government is able to move on the policy front, but President Cyril Ramaphosa ostensibly lacks the political capital to do so.

"Pure Keynesian-style aggregate demand stimulus may make us feel happier for a short while, but the hangover will last forever and the poor and middle class will inevitably carry a very difficult share of the burden," says Matthew Simmonds, a public finance consultant and former deputy director-general of the budget office at the Treasury.

"A well-thought-out programme of government spending aimed at supporting economic growth and inclusion, as well as a plan for its financing, could be important. It is, however, unlikely to address the more important structural barriers to profitability in the private sector, and affordable living costs for poor and middle-income households."