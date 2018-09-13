This is why black industrialisation is a slow process

Attempts to increase black participation in the SA motor industry are long overdue. But the government should not expect rapid changes in the current ownership profile, says Dave Coffey, president of the National Association of Automotive Component & Allied Manufacturers (Naacam).

The department of trade & industry (DTI) has placed transformation and increased local sourcing of automotive components at the heart of future industry policy. Officials say it is inexcusable that out of hundreds of suppliers dealing directly with vehicle manufacturers, only about 20 are black-owned. The proportion is a little better up the supply chain, among subcomponent and service providers, but still nothing to be proud of.

Coffey, MD of the Shatterprufe autoglass company, says vehicle and components companies are trying to bring black companies into the industry. Toyota SA has instructed each of its suppliers to develop at least one black operator this year. Volkswagen SA has a project to directly identify black suppliers. Other motor companies have their own strategies.

What they are all finding is that there is not a deep pool of candidates. "For a long time the pressures that now exist from both a societal and empowerment scorecard perspective were not as pressing," says Coffey. Some potential candidates have no experience in the motor industry. They supply other sectors of the economy with products which empowerment headhunters hope can be adapted for automotive needs.

The automotive supply chain competitiveness initiative, a joint venture between industry, government and labour, has identified 56 black-owned manufacturers in the SA automotive supply chain. "This is a huge problem," says Coffey. "It’s just too few."

He adds: "The reality is that black industrialisation is a slow process."

One solution is for white-owned companies to sell all or part of their operations to black shareholders. This has happened in some instances but it’s not a popular idea. Multinational vehicle manufacturers have rejected a government proposal that they cede stakes in their SA subsidiaries to local black interests to improve their BEE status. Instead they propose creating a R3.5bn venture capital fund to support development of black suppliers.

Trade & industry director-general Lionel October says the government has accepted the idea in principle. But if motor companies can find a way around the empowerment obstacle, should other auto sectors be given the same opportunity?