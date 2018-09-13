How the Guptas were subsidised

The government spent a total of R260m on the Gupta-owned New Age newspaper and ANN7 television news channel, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard this week.

National Treasury official Jan Gilliland described to the Zondo commission how money was funnelled to the Guptas through the Government Communication & Information System (GCIS), national and provincial government departments and the offices of provincial premiers.

Gilliland tracked payments made to The New Age and Infinity Media — the company that housed ANN7 — through the basic accounting system used by national and provincial government departments.

He said the system had found 11 bank accounts linked to the companies and 1,783 transactions.

These transactions revealed that Infinity Media, which was established in 2014, received R12m, while The New Age, launched in 2010, got R248m.

The accounting records showed that small payments started as early as 2004, became more substantial in 2014 and 2015 when Faith Muthambi was communications minister, and started tailing off in 2016.

It was in 2016 that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas revealed the Guptas offered him a R600m bribe and the job of finance minister. It is alleged that Duduzane Zuma, son of the then president Jacob Zuma, and businessman Fana Hlongwane, who were also present when the offer was made, had facilitated the meeting.

The Guptas started receiving larger sums of money in 2011 after Mzwanele Manyi was appointed head of the GCIS to replace Themba Maseko.

Maseko has told the commission he was axed after he rejected a demand by Ajay Gupta that he should channel the GCIS’s R600m spending budget to Gupta companies. Maseko further alleged that Jacob Zuma had called him and told him to help the Guptas.

Manyi, a Gupta ally and staunch supporter of Zuma, bought the Guptas’ media assets last year.