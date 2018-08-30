Toyota SA is considering the unthinkable: life without the iconic Corolla

After 43 years of local Corolla manufacture, during which more than 1-million vehicles have been built, Toyota SA is considering the previously unthinkable: life without its traditional icon.

With local and export demand in decline, CEO Andrew Kirby says it is "quite feasible" that the vehicle will no longer be produced in SA after the current model’s planned lifecycle ends in 2021.

It would be imported instead.

Kirby says: "We want to find a replacement model — something that young people will want to buy in the future."

The Corolla is arguably the global motor industry’s greatest success story. Since its launch in 1966, more than 45-million units have been sold, making it the most popular car nameplate in history.

It also ruled the local roost for long periods after its SA launch in 1975. In recent years, however, the midrange sedan market in which it competes has lost share to entry-level cars and sports utility vehicles (SUVs). "The segment has continuously declined and there is no immediate sign of it recovering," says Kirby.

Of the 130,236 vehicles built last year at Toyota SA’s Prospecton plant in Durban, only 20,571 were Corollas. This year the number is expected to decline further to 17,205, while overall production increases to 134,685.

Toyota SA’s mainstay for the past few years has been the Hilux bakkie and its SUV offshoot, the Fortuner. The company expects to manufacture 85,516 Hiluxes in 2018 and 14,630 Fortuners. Prospecton will also build 4,371 Hino trucks and 12,963 Sesfikile buses for the taxi industry.

Of 49,507 planned export units this year, just 1,022 will be Corollas. The remainder will be Hiluxes and Fortuners.