The Absa enigma

In a curious turn of events, it has emerged that Absa Asset Management refused to co-sign a letter sent by top asset managers to the Resilient property group demanding a proper probe into allegations of misconduct.

Significantly, Absa was one of the only large shareholders of the four Resilient companies — Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Greenbay — that refused to be a signatory.

The letter, sent on August 23, says that due to a "perceived lack of independence and insufficient scope in the investigations commissioned by Resilient", there needs to be a new "full, transparent and independent forensic investigation of all allegations".

The fund managers who wrote to Resilient say this is the only way to address the "current negative perception" around the Resilient companies. Over the past year, Resilient’s share price has fallen 54%, Fortress "B" has fallen 58%, Nepi has lost 27% and Greenbay 34%.

The Resilient group has been accused of manipulating the price of its shares through subsidiaries and its own BEE vehicles, funding the growth in dividends through artificial means, and selling properties to related parties at the expense of shareholders.

The letter was signed by a who’s who of investment managers including Coronation, Allan Gray and Prudential.

Signatories included managers which had little if any shareholding in Resilient.

Among them, and perhaps carrying the most weight, was the Public Investment Corp, which is the single largest shareholder in all four companies, according to Bloomberg.