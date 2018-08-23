Why Sizwe Nxasana quit student aid scheme

The resignation of corporate heavyweight Sizwe Nxasana as chair of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the government decision to place it under administration is a textbook case of how not to manage policy change.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement on December 16 that higher education would, from 2018, be free for all qualifying poor students came like a bolt from the blue.

With just weeks to go before the start of the academic year, NSFAS had to gear up to handle a deluge of applications, which surged to more than 600,000 against the usual 400,000. And then it had to wait until April to get the required funding.

It would have been a tall order for an efficient, respected institution to manage the situation — but NSFAS was neither.

Operationally, it had a new CEO in Steven Zwane. He was still bedding down the change, made in 2016, from a system in which the 26 universities administered their own financial aid to one that centralised everything under NSFAS.

Former University of the Free State rector Jonathan Jansen describes NSFAS as "a monstrosity", beset by ongoing inefficiencies and lacking credibility, having amassed R20bn in outstanding loan repayments over many years.

Given NSFAS’s lack of capacity and credibility, it was a "massive blunder" to centralise all financial aid under its control in 2016, says Jansen. "To think it could take the whole R21bn [free-fees system] on its own shoulders was madness."

Nxasana, a former FirstRand CEO, thinks NSFAS "actually did quite well under the circumstances", bearing in mind it was administering two systems at once: a loan-recovery system for former students, and a bursary or grant system for new, fee-free students.

NSFAS says it has processed more than 600,000 applications and approved aid for 478,580 new and returning students who meet the criteria. Roughly 370,000 of these approved students have been paid out, but the long delays in disbursing student allowances have given rise to horror stories about students going hungry, being forced to live in squalor and facing eviction.

According to Nxasana, the payment backlog mainly concerns students who have failed to sign their new NSFAS bursary agreements.