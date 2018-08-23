The right way to protect SA’s sugar industry

The decision by SA’s International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to raise sugar import duties by 20% does not go far enough to protect local producers from the surge in sugar imports over the past two years, says the SA Sugar Association (Sasa).

Department of trade & industry (DTI) minister Rob Davies last week endorsed Itac’s recommendation for a rise in sugar import duties from $566 to $680 a ton. Sasa applied to Itac in February for it to be increased to $856 a ton.

Sasa says cheaper sugar imports displace the local product and have accelerated the industry’s decline. It says the current protection is less than the cost of producing sugar, making it impossible for local producers to compete with cheaper imports.

Import duties have to be in line with the cost of production to be effective, it adds.

According to Sasa, SA has 20,161 registered growers who produce about 20Mt of sugar cane each season, which is processed into about 2.2Mt of raw sugar in 14 sugar mills. Sugar consumption in the Southern African Customs Union region is 2.1Mt a year.

From January to November 2017, more than 508,000t of sugar were imported into SA, mainly from Brazil and the United Arab Emirates. This was more than 25% of SA’s total sugar production and cost the industry R2.3bn in lost revenue, Sasa says. In the months before September 2016, average sugar imports were less than 1,000t a month.

"However, from September 2016 through December 2016, that average increased to approximately 25,000t a month.

"This situation worsened from January 2017 onwards as the average spiked to more than 45,000t a month, reaching highs of 83,156t in September 2017," Sasa says in its application to Itac.