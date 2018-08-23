Riding the Transnet gravy train

The reports say Gama must account for his role in the cost of 1,064 locomotives escalating from R38.6bn to R54.4bn, the inexplicable relocation of two manufacturing facilities from Gauteng to Durban at an "excessive and unjustifiable" cost of R1.2bn, and changed specs on a 2012 tender for 95 locomotives that allowed China South Rail (CSR) to sneak in by the back door after it was disqualified for failing to meet black empowerment criteria.

The allegation that McKinsey helped Gama draft his MBA assignments, at about the time it was awarded consulting contracts at Transnet together with Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments, is also being probed. Gama told Fin24 he’d only received help with the language and flow. But a McKinsey investigation found evidence that one of its partners, Vikas Sagar, had "co-ordinated research support" and helped write Gama’s coursework. McKinsey has reported the matter to the Hawks.

Adding to the cloud of suspicion is that Gama accepted an invitation in 2016 from Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa to stay at the Oberoi hotel in Dubai for a stopover meeting shortly before his appointment as permanent group CEO, though he has said he paid the bill himself.

The size of the suspected kickbacks paid to Gupta entities from deals marred by the alleged irregularities cited in the draft reports is staggering. Documents in the Gupta leaks, including a spreadsheet and a consultancy agreement with Essa, show that R5.3bn of a total of R25.2bn that Transnet paid CSR for three locomotive deals was meant for various Gupta front companies.

The leaked documents show that by January 2015, R1.4bn had already been paid to Gupta-linked entities in the UAE, with another R3bn destined for Tequesta, a company Essa registered in Hong Kong. The Organised Crime & Corruption Reporting Project later reported it had obtained banking records showing that by the end of 2015, CSR had paid another R570m to Tequesta and R750m to another company Essa had set up in Hong Kong, Regiments Asia.

One of the investigation reports, by Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi Attorneys, recommended that corruption cases be opened against Molefe and Singh for allegedly misleading the board about the reasons for inflating the cost of 1,064 locomotives by almost R16bn.