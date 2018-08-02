The power struggle within the DA

The skirmish in the DA over who chooses the candidates to represent the party in parliament and the provincial legislatures is the latest saga in the battle for the soul of the party.

The stakes are high, as those on either side of the party’s ideological divide — those pushing for diversification against those supporting a traditional liberal agenda — have a tangible interest in the outcome.

In SA, parties fill their legislative seats from party lists, which are drawn up ahead of elections.

The DA is waiting for a legal opinion from advocate Steven Budlender, which could shift the balance of forces in the party. Budlender is to advise on whether a panel within the DA can be considered to be a committee.

The question may seem technical, but it will affect the powers of the DA’s provincial leaders. As it stands, party leaders may serve on provincial committees. So if Budlender decides that a selection panel meets the definition of committee, it would give ammunition to those who support an amendment to the regulations on candidate selection.

Most DA provincial leaders are in favour of changing the regulations ahead of next year’s general elections to allow them to sit on candidate selection panels.

Not everyone agrees. A day before a July meeting of the DA’s federal council — its highest decisionmaking body between congresses — a group of 34 prominent party leaders raised alarm over the proposed amendment in an open letter. Referring to the "patronage amendment", they warn that allowing provincial leaders to take part in the selection panels would have far-reaching effects and harm the internal workings of the party in next year’s elections and beyond.

"The ‘patronage amendment’ will have the effect of making provincial leaders extraordinarily powerful in the candidate selection system, more powerful than any other person or elected body in the party," reads the letter, which is supported by only two of the nine provincial leaders — Bonginkosi Madikizela (Western Cape) and Joe McGluwa (North West).

The issue was kicked into touch when party members agreed to seek a legal opinion on the matter.