No free pass for McKinsey

A Treasury-commissioned investigation into the Gupta network’s alleged five-year looting spree at Transnet and Eskom sheds light on potentially shady dealings hitherto hidden from public view — including by global consultancy McKinsey.

The firm was paid R1bn for six months’ work with questionable benefits for Eskom, and with an invalid contract that allowed Gupta-linked financial advisory firm Trillian to pocket another R600m. McKinsey has since paid back the money — without an estimated R350m in interest — and committed to beefing up its due diligence on local partners.

In July, Kevin Sneader, McKinsey’s new global managing partner, flew to SA to deliver a grovelling apology. He said he was deeply sorry his firm had implicated itself in state capture through Trillian, and expressed deep regret that McKinsey had overcharged Eskom at a time when the utility stood on a "financial cliff edge".

One thing he was adamant about, though, based on a thorough investigation by two law firms, was that McKinsey was not implicated in corruption. "We went a lot further than a desktop analysis," Sneader told the FM. "We went into personal financial statements, text messages, the works. I believe, based on what I’ve seen, and the reviews we have done, that at this point there is no evidence of corruption that was engaged in by my firm."

However, a draft report for the Treasury by Fundudzi Forensic Services, obtained by the FM, casts some doubt on these claims. The report suggests Anoj Singh, former CFO at Transnet and Eskom, received travel benefits from McKinsey before the firm was awarded lucrative consulting deals at both entities.

It provides details of the consultancy’s involvement in Singh’s travel arrangements to attend its CFO Forum in London in June 2012. McKinsey also acted as a sponsor for Singh’s visa application for his stopover in Dubai, and made his hotel bookings at the Langham Hotel in London and the Sheraton at Frankfurt airport.