Zuma charges: New team, new strategy?

Jacob Zuma makes his third appearance in court this week on graft charges, with an entirely new and bigger legal team to fight charges laid more than a decade ago.

What the evasive former president’s next move will be in his battle to avoid facing a trial judge is yet to be seen.

But Zuma appears to be sticking to his "Stalingrad defence" — deploying every possible legal diversion to stop his prosecution on 16 charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. The charges relate to 783 questionable payments connected with the arms deal, which led to the jailing of his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik.

The next reveal of his trial strategy will be in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday.

At his two most recent appearances in Durban, the former president indicated he would lodge an application for a review of the decision by the national director of public prosecutions to charge him.

But by Tuesday no application had been lodged.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Zuma had replaced his long-time attorney, Michael Hulley, with former Denel chair Daniel Mantsha, an associate of the Gupta family. Hulley represented Zuma for more than a decade, keeping him from going to trial and, by default, from possibly going to prison.

Mantsha featured in the leaked Gupta e-mails last year, which showed how he liaised with the Guptas when taking certain decisions at Denel. The leaks revealed what appeared to be highly damaging correspondence between Mantsha and the Guptas about the establishment of Denel Asia, a joint venture between the group and Gupta associates. Other e-mails showed Mantsha sending his personal bills to the Guptas. It’s not known if the family paid them.

Earlier this year, Zuma pleaded poverty. In March Hulley, who was still his lawyer at the time, said that without state funding, the former president would not have the means to defend himself in court. This was despite Zuma receiving a lifelong salary as a former head of state. Yet Zuma has axed his long-time advocate, Kemp J Kemp, instead appointing four senior advocates and one junior counsel — a costly exercise — ahead of this week’s hearing.