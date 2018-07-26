Shaky global economy poses risks for SA

The global expansion has plateaued, and though the world’s major economies are doing well enough for now, rising trade tensions and interest rates could send the global economy into a downturn by the end of 2020.

The early warning signs suggest that the supportive external environment that SA has enjoyed over the past two years — marked by firmer global growth, a rebounding China and rising world trade — may be changing.

"Though recoveries don’t die of old age, this one’s pretty old. Just as with people, getting older often means getting fragile. And this recovery is fragile," says Ira Kalish, Deloitte’s chief global economist. He was speaking at Deloitte’s Global Economic Summit in London last week, where the overall message was that there is significant risk of a global slowdown in the next three years.

The fear is that tighter monetary policy in the US and the possibility of Europe and others following suit could stress credit markets, which could in turn put pressure on companies (and countries) that have leveraged up.

Risks to the global recovery were also flagged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) last week in its July 2018 World Economic Outlook.

Though the fund kept its global growth forecasts unchanged at 3.9% for 2018 and 2019, it warned: "The global expansion is less even, more fragile and under threat."

The IMF is particularly worried that the increase in international trade protection instigated by the US could derail global growth prematurely. World trade volumes contracted sharply in April 2018, giving the worst performance since May 2015.

This would be bad news for SA, whose performance is strongly correlated with global growth. SA has particularly strong trade links with Europe, which absorbs 24% of SA’s exports, and China, which sucks in almost 10% — including iron ore and coal.

Though the IMF notes that in many advanced economies economic momentum has petered out, it still believes that emerging economies, led by China, will prop up the overall global growth rate for the next two years.

However, though China still appears to be roughly on track to achieve its 6.5% growth target this year, some broad spending indicators suggest it may be cooling too.