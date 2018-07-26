Medical aid: Yes, it’s complicated

Investors would do well to take note of the health market inquiry’s provisional report on why medical aid prices keep rising while benefits decrease.

The Competition Commission report may not bode well for the consumer but it notes that profits of the large hospital groups — Netcare, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare — are "consistent" and "sustained", with no chance of slowing down.

Even better were the profits of administrator Discovery Health, "multiple" times those of competitors "with no sign of effective challenge from incumbent or new firms".

The numbers illustrating Discovery Health’s dominance were erased from the report and instead pictures of a pair of scissors were drawn in their place.

This is no doubt due to Discovery Health’s concerns about confidentiality of its data, said by inquiry director Clint Oellermann to be a reason for the delay in the provisional report’s release.

The report, released after nine months of delays, highlights that there could be a substantial conflict of interest between two of the three largest administrators, which are supposed to negotiate good value for medical aid members and drive down hospital costs.

Administrators are companies that are paid by medical aid companies to manage claims, payment to doctors and hospitals, deal with fraud and recruit new members.

The commission notes that both administrators in question, MMI and Discovery Health, which should be competing to provide cheaper benefits to medical schemes, have shared ownership.