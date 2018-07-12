Why McKinsey’s apology might not be enough

Sorry, the song goes, seems to be the hardest word. But in the case of McKinsey’s newly minted global head Kevin Sneader, it was the centrepiece of his mea culpa to the SA business community as he gave a thoroughly Japanese-like apology for his company’s involvement in state capture through its deals with Eskom, Transnet, Trillian and Regiments Capital.

Sneader still took a lashing. At an event this week hosted by the Gordon Institute of Business Science, he was grilled by attendees like Business Leadership SA’s unforgiving head Bonang Mohale, Corruption Watch’s David Lewis, JSE chair Nonkululeko Nyembezi and the media.

Nicola Kleyn, dean of the business school, told Sneader that he’d "dived into a pool of pain", while Mohale lambasted a business community that he said had profited from corruption in state-owned companies while giving little back.

"Context in SA is everything," said Mohale. "You are part of a business community that after 350 years didn’t even ask for forgiveness, just took forgiveness. After taking it, you still behaved in the manner that you did, so I’m hoping you’ll begin to understand not only the frustration but the bone-deep anger."

And this was one of Mohale’s more restrained criticisms.

Sneader’s apology came on the same day that McKinsey repaid Eskom R902m of a R1.6bn fee it received in 2016 (without adding interest).

He admitted that McKinsey’s governance processes had failed when in 2015 it contracted Regiments as its empowerment partner to help Eskom save money and build internal engineering capacity.

Sneader acknowledged McKinsey’s due diligence into Regiments was "quick" and "inadequate", but he defended its due diligence into Trillian as "robust", if belated. "Due diligence should have been completed before any work started. We were so focused on delivering our work we did not focus on the broader risks."