Volkswagen SA: Revving up for Africa

SA can be the catalyst for the creation of a successful sub-Saharan African motor industry — but first it must convince the rest of the world that it’s worth the effort, says Volkswagen SA (VWSA) MD Thomas Schaefer.

Except in SA, attempts by multinational motor companies to establish industries across the region have almost all failed. For example, in the Angolan capital, Luanda, a vehicle assembly plant and component supplier park still lie empty more than a decade after they were launched. In Nigeria, several motor companies have entered assembly joint ventures with local partners in the past five years, only for activities to grind to a virtual halt.

The catastrophic collapse in world oil prices in recent years starved Nigerian customers, including government, of income to buy vehicles. Then there is the blocking by customs officials of government-approved import-duty reductions on partly built vehicles destined for final assembly in Nigeria. These vehicles, known as semi knocked down, or SKD, are the traditional first step towards full vehicle manufacturing in developing countries. The face-off has undermined tariff structures.

The result is that Nigeria’s automotive development plan can’t get going. Former SA trade & industry minister Alec Erwin, who has advised Nigeria on automotive policy, says: "Once you start a programme and let it slip, it’s almost impossible to pull it back."

But pull it back is exactly what Nigeria must do. If Africa’s biggest economy, with one of the world’s largest populations, can’t get it right, what hope is there for the rest of sub-Saharan Africa?