Citizens pay the price for Eskom power struggle

But the parties are miles apart on how Eskom can get itself out of financial trouble as it devises strategies to reduce its R367bn debt.

CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the utility plans to reduce capital expenditure to meet a savings target of R50bn in the next five years. Many "courageous and difficult" decisions will have to be made, he says, adding that the no increase offer should not be viewed in isolation.

The unions are having none of that, saying they aim to protect jobs, even though it is generally acknowledged that Eskom is overstaffed.

Numsa’s Irvin Jim says: "If sacrifices are to be made in terms of job cuts, it should be from the very same top executives who brought a once-glorious institution to the brink of financial ruin, and not the ordinary men and women at Eskom who have worked very hard."

Numsa and NUM see the new Eskom management and board as "agents of privatisation" and say the 0% offer, the mulled job cuts and the power purchase agreements with IPPs are all meant to prepare Eskom for that eventuality.

The company employs more than 47,000 people and needs to reduce its headcount to 36,746 by 2021/2022.

While it initially said it would get rid of posts through natural attrition, it seems that is no longer the case after the issue was brought up during wage negotiations.

Gordhan says it is "improper to raise the issue of downsizing Eskom at the same time as the current wage negotiations".

Unions are also demanding accountability for money lost through corruption, questioning why Eskom has not taken action against now axed executives found to have had a hand in its financial destruction.

Labour is likely to decrease its wage demands, but it seems unlikely that a settlement will be reached soon, with horse-trading between the parties yet to take place.