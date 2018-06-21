A tale of two public protectors

To understand why the ANC has blithely ignored the increasingly scathing criticism of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, we need to understand history.

Today, two things define much contemporary political analysis. First, it focuses on dynasties. Second, as a consequence, it devolves from the president — the defining metaphor for all power, ideology and political character — to the party, which is painted as a mere extension of the incumbent’s personality.

The dynasty today is the ANC. It has controlled national power in SA for 24 years, with a hegemonic omnipotence. The closest it has come to losing a national election is the 62.15% it got in 2014. In 1994, it got 62.25%. There is talk of it dropping into the 50% bracket in 2019, but little serious talk of it losing its majority.

This represents a quandary for those who would argue that, in theory, SA is a modern constitutional democracy rather than, effectively, a one-party state. Obviously, that’s a far less palatable idea for any patriot.

So to maintain the pretence of plurality, the ANC’s various presidencies are treated as separate epochs. The eras of Mandela, Mbeki, Zuma and Ramaphosa are (we are assured) distinctive. Some good, some bad. But each different.

The ANC dynasty has become a surrogate for our democracy. Power rises and falls inside the ANC. Ideology waxes and wanes. Factions come and go. It can be corrupt or clean, efficient or incompetent. The party can decline and renew, but never fall.

The dynasty endures, immune not just to actual political competition but to the very idea of it. In turn, the ANC dynasty is immune to any meaningful assessment of its overarching character. It is also immune to accountability for its collective failures.

Instead, such things are carefully ascribed to the relevant epoch.

The consequence is a fixation with personality. "Big man" politics defines political analysis. The ANC, as an organisation with its own ideological character, defined in great detail in its many policies, is reduced to no more than the background, against which the president’s personality is framed.