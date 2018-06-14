Downturn hits home for landlords

Those landlords hoping to push up rentals on buy-to-let flats and town houses at the usual 8%-10% when leases come up for renewal this year are in for a rude shock. The market has weakened so much that rentals in some areas are down more than 30% year on year.

This is particularly true for Cape Town, where buy-to-let owners have been forced to either lower their asking rentals or face the prospect of sitting with empty properties.

That signals a sharp reversal of fortunes for Cape Town landlords. This time last year, rentals in the Mother City were still testing new highs, and demand for properties to let seemed never ending.

Seeff agent Imtiaz Adam says the sectional title rental market in Cape Town’s southern suburbs has softened to such an extent that two-bedroom units in popular complexes in Claremont that easily fetched R15,000/ month last year are battling to find tenants at R11,000/month. Even the lower end of the market is feeling the pinch. Adam refers to Plumstead, for example, where one-bedroom apartments that rented at R7,500/month a year ago now only bring in R6,500/month.

He says many landlords are still unaware of the market shift, which he believes has been driven largely by affordability issues on the back of the overall economic decline. "The lag effect of the economic decline is only now being felt in the rental market. The rental rates tenants are able to pay has declined notably," he says.

Cape Town’s well-heeled Atlantic seaboard suburbs are experiencing similar price pressures. The area has been dealt a double whammy: a drop in demand as well as an increase in stock levels.

Seeff Atlantic seaboard sales and rental manager Natalie Muller says rental demand is down about 10% this year, while the number of properties to let has increased noticeably. That’s primarily because some owners who were not able to sell their properties have placed them on the rental market.