The case for making a difference in business

You’d be forgiven for thinking that "shared value" is just a buzzword to obscure the real reasons businesses exist: to make profit and deliver returns to shareholders.

The concept made its debut in a 2006 Harvard Business Review article by a Harvard Business School professor, Michael Porter. "Shared value is not social responsibility, philanthropy or sustainability, but a new way for companies to achieve economic success," he wrote at the time.

Later, in 2012, Porter and consulting firm FSG launched the Shared Value Initiative, which advocates a business strategy that "reconnects company success with social progress". Only, that still sounds a little too much like jargon that only MBA graduates would understand.

Shift Social Development CEO Tiekie Barnard admits that, even in countries that have been grappling with the concept for a lot longer than SA, there is still confusion.

"People still confuse [shared value] with corporate social investment," she says. "Some companies have taken the word sustainability and replaced it with shared value."

These companies "talk it" and may believe they are doing it, but don’t really make the grade when you dig a little deeper, Barnard says.

At its heart, shared value is really about developing business-driven solutions for social problems. Put differently, driving positive social change while making a profit.

This is easier said than done. And quite which trade-offs should be made to achieve this is not always clear. For example: should a company employing thousands of people and paying billions in tax be shut down because its business practices are not always environmentally friendly?

This month, Shift Social Development, a shared-value consulting firm, will host the 2018 Africa Shared Value Summit in Johannesburg, which aims to grapple with these issues.