Lynne Brown resigns from Parliament

Just four days after being fired as minister of public enterprises‚ Lynne Brown has resigned as an ANC MP.

Brown’s decision to quit was announced by the office of ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu on Thursday.

Brown is among several ministers who were axed from their position by President Cyril Ramaphosa is a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday.

As public enterprises minister‚ Brown had a controversial tenure as she became implicated in allegations of the mismanagement of Eskom and other parastatals such as Denel and Transnet that fell under her political leadership.

Brown’s name had been mentioned in alleged state capture by the Gupta family.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recently found that the she lied to Parliament when she told MPs that Eskom had not made any payments to Gupta-linked company Trillian.

Brown blamed former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh for misleading her.

"The office of the ANC chief whip confirms the resignation of former minister of public enterprises comrade Lynne Brown as a member of Parliament effective February 27 2018.

"Comrade Brown joined the National Assembly in 2014 and had previously served as a member of the Western Cape provincial legislature in various capacities from 1994 until 2014.

"She has expressed her gratitude in having served the people of SA and thanked the ANC for having given her the opportunity to do so.

"We are confident that she will continue serving the country and our movement in other capacities in future. We wish her well‚" said the statement from Mthembu’s office.