BUDGET 2018: The big take-out

VAT is to increase by one percentage point to 15% from April 1 this year, to raise R22.9bn more for the fiscus.

This and other new tax measures announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in the 2018-19 budget tabled in Parliament Wednesday will raise an additional R36bn for the fiscus.

At the same time R85.7bn has been slashed from government spending over the next three years in a bid to accelerate the drive to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt.

Treasury believes that raising VAT “is less harmful to growth than raising other taxes”.

Higher income earners earning more than R410,461 a year will be taking home less pay as no relief has been made for fiscal drag.

Those earning below this amount will not be fully compensated for inflation either — though they will get some relief. The provisions on fiscal drag will generate R6.8bn more in tax revenue.

Also announced were higher ad valorem taxes on luxury goods such as cosmetics, electronics, cellphones and motor vehicles (R1bn); a higher estate duty tax (R150m); an increase in the fuel levy (R1.2bn); and a hike in excise duties (R4.3bn).

Together with an R85.7bn reduction in expenditure over the next three years, the tax measures lead to a strengthening in fiscal consolidation even with the additional R57bn being provided for the cost of free higher education and training over the medium term.

Gigaba believes the measures announced will satisfy the credit ratings agencies and hopefully avert another ratings downgrade. The ratings agencies have been concerned about the grave deterioration in the government’s debt position.

The minister noted in his budget speech that “the fiscal framework has improved markedly since the October medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). At the time of the MTBPS government debt was shown to be on an unsustainable path.”

The consolidated budget deficit is projected to improve from the estimated 4.3% in 2017-18 to 3.6% in 2018-19 and 2019-20 and to 3.5% in 2020-21. This compares with the projections in the MTBPS of 4.3% for 2017-18 and 3.9% for each of the next three years.

A further sign of improved debt consolidation is that the ratio of gross debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to be 53.3% in 2017-18, rising to 55.1% in 2018-19, 55.3% in 2019-20 and 56% in 2020-21 — compared with the MTBPS forecasts of 57% in 2018-19, 58.2% in 2019-20, 59.7% in 2020-21 and 60.8% in 2021-22.

Gigaba spoke of a new sense of “optimism, purpose and resolve”, due not only to the vision outlined last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address (Sona) but also to the positive prospects for economic growth and more robust consumer and investor confidence.