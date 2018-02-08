Digging deep for diamonds in the Northern Cape

De Beers is showing it is strongly of the opinion that the Northern Cape could reveal undiscovered diamond deposits.

It has applied for 52 prospecting rights in the area. Diamond experts have been saying for years that SA is underexplored and the application of modern exploration techniques could uncover deep-buried kimberlite pipes.

Kimberley’s "big hole" yielded 2.7t of diamonds over 40 years and was the foundation of the De Beers empire. Since it announced last year it would be putting its Voorspoed mine up for sale, the group has only one operating mine in SA, Venetia in Limpopo. It mines most of its diamonds in Botswana.

But it’s not yet certain that De Beers will resume exploration around Kimberley.

In October last year, Phillip Barton, CEO of the group’s SA subsidiary, De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM), said it might have to go to court to compel the department of mineral resources to process its applications, following lengthy delays. The group suspended its R45m exploration budget for SA.

By last week, a De Beers spokesman says, 16 of the prospecting rights were granted and "we continue to engage with the department" on the remainder. The rest of the applications are at different processing stages.

She says if DBCM decides to restart exploration in SA, it will develop a revised plan with costs for the rights it now holds.

Though this could be an exciting development for the local diamond mining industry — which was hit by last year’s financial problems at Rockwell Diamonds and DiamondCorp — it is relatively minor for De Beers Group as a whole, and for its parent Anglo American. It may not even merit a mention at Anglo American’s forthcoming year-end results presentation.

Anglo owns 85% of De Beers, which contributed US$786m or 19% of the Anglo group’s underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of $4.1bn in the six months to June.

In its latest year-end production update, Anglo said De Beers’ output, on a 100% basis, rose 22% to 33.5mct compared with 2016. This included a 23% increase in production from SA, to 5.2mct.