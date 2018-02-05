The rise of ‘influencers’ and fall of traditional advertising

Instead of spending R40,000 on a radio campaign, for example, brands are using the same budget to pay two to three influencers across different demographics to advertise in a more relatable way.

Aqeelah Harron Ally (@fashionbreed), who boasts over 41,000 followers on Instagram and averages more than 2,500 likes per post, has created an entire business using the platform.

"It’s like my personal brand’s digital business card. It shows what I can do, who is seeing it, how many people are engaging with it and which other brands have found I’m worth [giving] the financial backing [to]," she says.

Since creating her online presence through her blog, Fashion Breed, in 2010, Harron Ally has worked with brands such as Cotton On, Rimmel, L’Oréal and the Canal Walk shopping centre.

It is an indication of her influence that brands provide her with unique promotional codes for discounts or sign-ups — which usually get a strong reaction from her followers.

The edge Instagram provides is that consumers get to internalise information about a product and are able to ask questions about it because the information is provided by a known person, she says. She focuses a lot on her nonsponsored content as a creative outlet and to attract brands.

"Just like a TV channel, you have to have a good series playing to make those ads worthwhile, and those ads are necessary to keep the series going. Too many consecutive ads with little organic content to balance it is taking advantage of your following — it’s like watching an hour of Verimark ads," she says.

In fact, advertising agencies may soon have to rethink their modus operandi. Influencers are often not famous for anything other than the lifestyle they project on their social channels. This ensures extremely fast campaign turnaround times, which is of the utmost importance for fast-fashion clients, says Cisca Badenhorst, an account director at public relations agency Atmosphere Communications.

The new trend, she says, is the rise of micro-influencers, who have fewer than 10,000 followers but hold great sway over those followers.

"Brands such as Cotton On that do not spend [their] budgets on traditional advertising have had great success using micro-influencers, with campaigns often leading to sell-outs," she says.

Neo Baepi (@neonohetero), a photographer with more than 4,600 followers, uses the platform as her CV.

Her work has been noticed by online fashion retailer Superbalist and the organisers of SA Fashion Week.

"Brands would rather work with people with a smaller, more genuine following than with folks with thousands of inactive followers or ‘bots’," she says.

Brands increasingly collaborate with influencers instead of traditional advertising, says Baepi. "Nobody passes information

from one place to the next [better] than a human being."