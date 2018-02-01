South Africa looks ahead at last

So, was the SA delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos the unmitigated triumph that the praise singers in the media and government would have us believe? Or is this just a façade that glosses over the very real political and economic problems SA still faces?

Doubtless, the visit was something of a new dawn for SA. For the first time in a very long time, the delegation was looking forward at the possibilities rather than looking back at a recent, very public, disaster or setback.

On previous trips to Davos, the delegations were on a mission to explain and excuse rather than set out their stall for the future. That changed this time. The new mood mirrors the infusion of hope that has engulfed SA politics after a generally positive outcome at the ANC’s elective conference.

One of SA’s delegates, trade & industry minister Rob Davies, caught something of the mood, saying that in the past few years foreigners had sought him out simply to air grievances. This year they wanted to talk about their plans.

It’s an indication of the history of SA’s visits to Davos that the delegation had been preparing for the forum in the same way as in the past: as an exercise in explanation and justification. Brand SA CEO Kingsley Makhubela said the delegation felt it had to be seen to address the issues that led to SA’s downgrade by the credit ratings agencies: low economic growth, the state of state-owned enterprises and corruption.

As it happens, concrete events on the ground just prior to the Davos meeting went a long way towards addressing these issues. As a result, delegation leader deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was able to point to specific interventions to address these issues. The most notable example was the dramatic changes at Eskom, including a revamped board.