Rand roars on Ramathusiasm

These include the announcement of a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture; the Asset Forfeiture Unit’s freezing of certain ill-gotten gains; the prosecuting authorities’ move on Gupta interests and ANC politicians linked to the Free State dairy farm scandal; and the appointment of a new, highly credible Eskom board.

"These are all things we couldn’t achieve in the past six years," says Mohale, "What business wants is what [Ramaphosa] wants."

The market’s perception that SA’s credit risk is improving is reflected in the narrowing of SA’s credit default swap (CDS) spread, from close to 200 basis points before the ANC December elective conference to 144bp now, just below Turkey, which is at 164bp. Prior to the conference, SA’s CDS spread was roughly in line with Turkey’s.

The problem is that SA’s growth and fiscal challenges will not easily be overcome this year, and there remains a better than even chance that Moody’s will junk SA’s last credit rating next month after finance minister Malusi Gigaba delivers a reality check with a brutal, growth-sapping budget.

At Davos, Gigaba said he was confident that a rating downgrade could be avoided. He promised a tough budget that would stabilise the country’s mounting debt ratio. This meant South Africans would have to "bear some pain", he said, suggesting that significant tax hikes were on the cards.

However, while better debt metrics would help inspire confidence about government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, this has to be matched with the announcement of structural reforms that will unlock faster growth. Or SA’s fiscal problems will continue to mount.

After meeting Ramaphosa in Davos, IMF MD Christine Lagarde said both she and Ramaphosa had agreed that longstanding structural challenges continue to weigh on SA’s growth and that "bold and timely reforms" are needed to create an environment conducive to job creation and less inequality.

"Recent initiatives to improve governance and strengthen public institutions are steps in the right direction," she added. "These efforts need to be sustained and complemented both by fiscal policies that stabilise debt at manageable and sustainable levels, and by the re-establishment of business confidence to make the economy more productive and competitive."

Despite the favourable global backdrop, SA’s challenging domestic fundamentals suggest that the rand should be trading at only around R13.80/$ this quarter, according to Absa’s valuation models.

Mike Keenan, a fixed income strategist at Absa Corporate & Investment Bank, points out that while the rand’s overshoot is by no means unprecedented, the currency has rarely managed to sustain bouts of strength in the past.

He expects the rand to end the year considerably weaker, at R14.10/$, R17.34/€ and R19.10/£.

"We would become more constructive about the rand if our GDP assumptions improve, we avoid a Moody’s downgrade, Fed rate hike fears subside and/or portfolio inflows towards SA accelerate," he says.

He believes Moody’s is more likely than not to downgrade SA’s local currency rating unless the upcoming February budget outlines significant fiscal consolidation.

Such a downgrade would automatically eject SA bonds from the World Government Bond Index, which could result in up to $8bn worth of portfolio outflows from SA, according to Keenan’s estimates.

Cairns, on the other hand, expects the rand to strengthen even further as it builds on its own momentum and as the dollar continues to weaken.

However, he also fears that the rand could struggle at the February budget and subsequent Moody’s review, as well as perhaps at year-end, should the Fed tighten policy as expected.

Even so, Rand Merchant Bank’s year-end forecast leaves the rand much where it is now, at R12/$, R16.32/£ and R14.16/€.

Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman is also bullish. She expects the rand to end 2018 at R12.50/$ and to be just marginally weaker at R12.70/$ by the end of 2019.

"Our rand forecasts are constructive, supported by benign global economic expectations, including reasonably strong economic growth and the expectation that capital flows into emerging markets will remain robust," she says.

Domestically, improved sentiment about the political economy should also provide material support to the rand, she feels. In addition, the rand is likely to benefit from a relatively small foreign funding requirement, given her expectations that the current account deficit should widen only modestly this year.

However, Moolman will be monitoring several rand risks closely, particularly towards the second half of the year.

Her chief concerns are that China could slow down more than foreseen and that higher inflation in advanced economies (notably the US) could compel faster than expected monetary policy normalisation by major central banks.