The root of the school placement problem

Lesufi did not address the crux of the matter – the need for there to be more schools in the first place.

The Centre for Child Law, which has been studying the problem of school placements since 2016, says the Gauteng education department has failed to do accurate modelling to predict pupil numbers.

A report from the centre in 2016 found that without statistics about the number of school places and potential pupil numbers being available, "no proper planning and provision of infrastructure could occur".

Zukiswa Vuka, an activist, says she has been struggling to get her sister placed in grade 8 in any of the high schools in

Cape Town.

Earlier this week, on the way to yet another high school to try her luck, Vuka said her family had not been offered an alternative place in another school. They had phoned the education department’s district office, but no-one had answered the call, she said. Her next port of call would be the Equal Education Law Centre. "[My sister’s name has] been put on a waiting list. She’ll probably be placed in March, and she’ll be behind with her schoolwork," she said.

Chandre Stuurman, an attorney at the centre in Cape Town, says the organisation has received 20 admissions cases so far. Most were brought by parents who had applied to multiple schools but were told that there was no space for their children. "The district office is well aware [of the problem], but the department needs to take action. There just aren’t enough schools," she says.

Stuurman says the centre engages with schools to try to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. If this fails, issues are escalated to the district offices, which can investigate which areas still have space.

"We try to pick up the phone and address the issue as soon as possible instead of firing off formal letters.

"It doesn’t always work. Last year, a community approached us, but by July, the issue was still not resolved," she says.