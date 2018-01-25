Bid to repair leaky PIC

Ivan Fredericks, general manager of the Public Servants Association (PSA), may just have put his finger on it. Hours after receiving what must have been boxes of documents from Steinhoff, Fredericks told reporters that the minutes of high-level meetings that were in those boxes showed that the state-owned pension manager, the Public Investment Corp (PIC), had never been represented on the board of the retailer.

That’s not surprising, as the PIC often isn’t represented on boards. What is surprising is that it was only on December 14, more than a week after the retailer admitted to "accounting irregularities" and its stock collapsed, that the PIC demanded representation. As the second-largest shareholder with 8.4%, the PIC should have made this demand much earlier.

Of course, there were powerful personalities on the Steinhoff board, so perhaps two PIC appointees would have made no difference. But perhaps they would have.

Even in companies where the PIC has had board representation, it has achieved little.

Back in 2017, under pressure from the DA’s David Maynier, the PIC eventually released a schedule of its R67.9bn portfolio of unlisted investments. Shockingly, this revealed the PIC had board representation on most of the companies it had tagged as "underperformers".

A chilling 30% of its unlisted investments were underperforming financially; while around 60% were described by the PIC itself as "environmental, social and governance laggards" — a disastrous performance by Africa’s largest investment manager.