In defence of Afrikaans

"This has enormous implications beyond the confines of the university’s campus," Froneman said, adding that it sanctions an approach that deprives speakers of one of SA’s official languages of the constitutional right to receive education in the language of their choice. This, Froneman said, had not yet been dealt with authoritatively by the court. He said it was a novel matter to find that the mere exercise of a language can amount to unfair racial discrimination that would justify taking away that right. And for Froneman, this was a clear situation of merely taking it away.

The court was split across racial lines in this judgment.

Afrikaans took a significant through the judgment, but Froneman warned the collateral damage of the judgment could be to the development of the other official languages. "I sincerely hope I am proved wrong, but I fear the main judgment’s reasoning and content does not bode well for the establishment and nurturing of languages other than Afrikaans and English as languages of higher learning. It may well be that it is better for the country to concentrate on the inclusiveness that English might bring as the sole language of instruction — but that is a choice that ought to be made by the public rather than this court," Froneman said.

Rakwena Monareng, CEO of the Pan SA Language Board, established to promote multilingualism, lamented the judgment.

It "doesn’t speak well when it comes to the development of official languages other than English", and was contrary to the national agenda of multilingualism, Monareng said. "We need to decide whether we want multilingualism or not.

"If we want to scrap it, let’s say it."

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za