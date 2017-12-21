The rise of Instagram-able holidays in SA

The attraction is the world’s highest bridge bungee jump. “The jump is 216m but with the stretch of the bungee people can fall quite a lot further,” says Ngomana. “It is perfectly safe. We have been operating since 1997 and have not had anyone with so much as a broken fingernail.”

The jump is for the young at heart as well as the young.

“The oldest person to do the jump was a 96-year-old man,” says Ngomana. “After the jump he went on to go skydiving.”

Bloukrans has only 111m jump at Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe,” says Ngomana. “But they charge R2,000 for a jump, payable in US dollars. We charge R990.”

Wiest says one of SA’s big advantages is the “extremely low” prices of adventure activities.

SA’s price competitiveness is also evident in what many would regard as an extreme adventure pursuit: dual paragliding.

“We charge R1,300 for a flight,” says Grant van Rooyen, co-owner of Cape Town-based Hi 5 Tandem Paragliding.

“It will cost you at least three times as much in a country like France.”

Hi 5, which has a flying staff of six and operates from Lion’s Head and Signal Hill, also draws about 70% of its clients from overseas. Not all of them are millennials. “The oldest person to fly with us was a 93-year-old [woman],” says Van Rooyen. “We have a 100% safety record.”

This is not by chance. “It takes up to eight years to get a tandem-rated licence in SA,” he says.

That companies such as Face Adrenalin Sports and Hi 5 are enjoying robust demand is unsurprising. SA is set to end the year with the number of non-African foreign arrivals up 18%, at about 3m. This will follow a similar increase in 2016.

In part this is a result of tourists running scared of terrorist threats in countries such as Turkey and Egypt. But it is not all just good luck.

“Local tour operators have done an exceptional job of promoting SA,” says Otto de Vries, CEO of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents.

However, to an extent, SA is now the victim of its own success.

“SA’s tourism infrastructure is stretched to the limit,” says Wiest.

This is particularly true of the country’s biggest foreign tourism drawcard, Cape Town. “All accommodation in Cape Town is booked for this festive season,” says Iuel. “You will be hard-pressed even to find a place to pitch a tent in a caravan park.”

What is needed is to spread the tourist load through other provinces.

Here adventure tourism can play a key role. “People looking for adventure tourism opportunities are far more likely to visit places off the beaten track,” says Iuel.