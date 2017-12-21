Peter Bruce looks back

Bruce is a maverick and a speculator, and an invaluable one at that. He forces you to think in the way any good polemicist does. On the odd occasion when he does get it wrong, he is quick to fall on his sword. He does not suffer any pretentiousness. It is a rare and endearing quality.

But the cavalier nature of his columns cuts a stark contrast to his eye for detail as an editor.

There is much about the publication of a newspaper the public does not see. And for Bruce it is with regard to those generally unseen but critical components of the machine that the various pressures on contemporary journalism are most evident.

"Editors, copy editors, are the heart of the newspaper and they have sadly been marginalised in SA over the years. And it shows.

"People refer to ‘journalists’ and ‘sub-editors’, when in fact they are all journalists. Without sub-editors, there is no newspaper."

At the heart of all this is the dire financial condition of modern journalism the world over. No-one has yet fully cracked the puzzle that is the Internet and, as print sales decline, it remains difficult to generate significant revenue from online advertising.

"Money, or the lack of it, to hire good people", is for Bruce the biggest threat to the profession today.

"I grew up on the Financial Times, where every reporter was a specialist. It’s why the FT thrives today. But it gets harder to have specialists when newsrooms are shrinking."

Newsrooms certainly are getting smaller. Bruce, before handing over the Business Day editorship to Songezo Zibi in March 2014, was forced to make several cutbacks. It is a terrible undertaking for an editor, and was by no means particular to Business Day. The whole of the Tiso Blackstar group has in recent years been forced to retrench and downsize. This applies to almost every other news group too. Times are tough.

Bruce says: "I did journalism at Rhodes, which is not something I tell a lot of people. For me, the perfect recruits have a BA with English and history as majors. That way they can think and analyse, and write."

The Internet is a challenge on this front too. Unless you are an expert, Bruce says, "you become less interesting to people who know the subject and who may know more than you do. Then you’re just ordinary."

Bruce is perfectly capable of serious introspection. In recent years, he has produced a number of detailed essays — a passionate piece on race relations and, on May 11 2017, an economic manifesto for the Financial Mail titled "How to fix SA".

Current Business Day editor Tim Cohen says: "Peter loves capitalism and dedicates much of his writing to how best to reform it."

But, for all that, he must miss being an editor. I ask Bruce what the moments are that make him feel most alive? He replies: "Getting a really good story first. It’s all that matters sometimes. It’s a rush."