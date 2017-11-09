Who exactly is Appleby?

Appleby was born in 1898 in the British colony of Bermuda as the private practice of Major Reginald Woodifield Appleby, a tea-drinking, cricket-playing, rifle-shooting magistrate who became a member of the island’s parliament and was knighted "for public services in Bermuda". When Bermuda’s legislature met in 1940 to debate the island’s first income tax, Major Appleby spoke out, aligning himself with "those who look on all income tax as man’s last refinement of torture, to be resisted at all costs," reported The Royal Gazette.

Bermuda has never looked back; it continues to entice foreigners with a zero tax rate. Since expanding outside Bermuda in 1979, Appleby has transformed itself into a global institution with more than 700 employees across nearly every major tax haven from the Cayman Islands, to the Isle of Man, Mauritius and Hong Kong.

Today, Appleby makes more than US$100m/year and is a key player in what insiders call the "offshore magic circle" — an informal collection of the world’s biggest offshore law firms.

Only, it’s not exactly watertight. A 2012 review by regulators in the British Virgin Islands found holes in Appleby’s procedures for dealing with high-risk individuals. Later, when the Bermuda Monetary Authority audited an Appleby subsidiary in 2014, it found "highly significant" weaknesses in nine areas: nearly half the files lacked information on the origin of the money Appleby managed.