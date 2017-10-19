The crumbling foundation of the ANC

Despite the change in processes in the run-up to the national conference and the attempt to remove regional strongmen in determining the outcome of the conference, the provinces challenging the party in court are still targeting these power brokers.

In KwaZulu Natal, those aligned to former chairman Senzo Mchunu — who is in the camp of deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa — are seeking to ensure that the leadership declared illegal by the high court last month under Sihle Zikalala — who is aligned to Zuma and the campaign of his preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — are not in the driver’s seat during the branch nomination process.

Similarly, in the Free State, there are attempts to remove Zuma ally Ace Magashule through the courts in the run-up to the national conference.

This is because despite the new approach, powerful provincial leaders continue to hold sway over the choices their branches make. Figures released by ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe provide an indication of the number of delegates each province brings to the conference. According to the figures, Mpumalanga is now the second-largest province by numbers and will send the second-largest delegation.

Its chairman, David Mabuza, has emerged as a kingmaker and is punting a "unity ticket", but Ramaphosa backers in his province have reportedly disputed the numbers he is touted to bring to the gathering.

What various secretariat reports have shown is that elections can be rigged even if branches are nominating leaders directly.

Allegations of bogus or ghost members, revival of dysfunctional branches, manipulation of the voters’ roll and rigging of the membership system can barely be addressed by simply removing provincial leaders during the nomination process.

Mantashe provided evidence of this in his report to the Mangaung conference: "The most serious problem is that in the majority of branches there is little or no political life. Branches are revived when they are heading for conferences and elections. Basically our branches are driven by the need to either nominate delegates or candidates for local government elections in the main."

A key article in the academic journal Transformation: Critical Perspectives on Southern Africa, edited by Anthony Butler and Roger Southall, uses a case study to illustrate the problems at branch level. The article by Musawenkosi Malabela uses the Manzini branch in the Mbombela municipality in Mpumalanga as a case study and describes manipulation of voting, suppression of internal democracy, the activities of factions and camps and dirty lobbying at branch level.

It is clear that the solution to the ANC’s internal democracy crisis lies in addressing the problems at branch level. This has not happened.

The outcome therefore may be opened to legal challenge, due to the large number of court challenges it faces and to its failure to clean up its branches ahead of the gathering.