McKinsey: would I lie to you?
In a fit of hand-wringing, the global consulting firm apologised for causing ‘distress’ — but it’s much more distressing that it ignored many of the larger issues it would rather not explain
The list of excuses provided by consulting firm McKinsey this week for getting into bed with Gupta-linked advisory firm Trillian was as long as it was improbable.
In a nutshell, McKinsey argued that Eskom lied to it when it claimed its contract had the green light from national treasury; that any mistakes McKinsey made were unintentional lapses in judgment, mostly from departed SA senior partner Vikas Sagar; and that those mistakes won’t be repeated because McKinsey has frozen its work for state-owned companies until its governance is beefed up.
But this doesn’t go nearly far enough to explain how McKinsey and Trillian earned R1.6bn for just six months’ work on an unlawful contract for Eskom.
After a four-month investigation, McKinsey said it genuinely believed, based on what it was told by Eskom, that its contract was above board. And it offered to pay back the money rather than “benefiting from an allegedly invalid contract”.
Its hand-wringing statement was replete with heartfelt apologies about the “distress this matter has caused the people of SA, our clients, colleagues [and] alumni”. And it was at pains to claim it had “never served” the Guptas or their companies.
But it’s an argument that doesn’t hold water. It’s contradicted by exhaustive forensic reports, board minutes and internal correspondence between McKinsey and Trillian, seen by the Financial Mail, as well as personal testimony from key participants.
McKinsey also hasn’t addressed evidence that Salim Essa, a key lieutenant of the Gupta family, paved the way for the suspect Eskom deal by brokering McKinsey’s marriage with Trillian’s predecessor, Regiments, as a preferred supplier development partner. Or that Essa apparently received a hefty cut of all revenue Regiments earned from its work with McKinsey at state-owned enterprises.
The documents confirm that McKinsey senior partners most likely knew that Trillian was potentially conflicted in working for Eskom and Transnet, and that it had questionable black empowerment credentials and was prepared to deal with Gupta-linked firms accused of money laundering and corruption.
Yet McKinsey linked up with Trillian anyway — all in the hope of earning R9.4bn in fees from the SA taxpayer.
E-mails show that after Eskom’s board approved the contract in 2015, McKinsey senior partners Sagar and Alexander Weiss eagerly discussed how to carve up the spoils with Trillian.
On December 15 Weiss and Sagar had sent a memo to Trillian titled “McKinsey-Trillian partnership for the Eskom turnaround”, that referred to meetings that had taken place over the previous weeks.
The memo commits McKinsey “to dealing with Trillian’s sub-contractors with respect and an open mind. This will include eGateway [and] Cutting Edge”. Last year, investigative journalists at amaBhungane revealed that Cutting Edge was owned by the Guptas and had paid money to a “Gupta front company”, Homix, which was allegedly used to launder kickbacks from state firms to offshore accounts.
When Weiss, who remains at McKinsey, signed an acceptance letter with Eskom on December 17 2015 he failed to disclose he’d already been in discussions with Trillian for several weeks on how to divide up billions in projected fees. (See McKinsey cashflow e-mail to Trillian.)
Eskom’s supplier development official said in a sworn statement submitted to investigators that during finalisation of negotiations “no mention was made of Trillian at any stage”.
Moreover, when McKinsey asked Trillian to clarify its ownership structure, that firm’s draft response to Sagar was shared with Transnet’s head of acquisitions, Stanley Shane, who sometimes used a Trillian e-mail address for some reason.
The Financial Mail reported previously that even though Shane was a Transnet director, discussions took place to give his firm, Integrated Capital Management, shares in Trillian. In the end, these talks fell apart.
But it would have been a conflict for Shane to be a shareholder at Trillian and a director of Transnet, which was lavishing millions on Trillian. Yet McKinsey didn’t address this in its statement this week.
The same Financial Mail report revealed that Mark Pamensky — a director of Gupta-owned Oakbay and Eskom — was also negotiating an indirect stake in Trillian. Several sources with direct knowledge said Pamensky regularly worked at the Trillian offices on the company’s proposals. McKinsey’s statement was silent on this too.
Shane previously dodged questions about his proposed stake in Trillian and Pamensky never responded to repeated requests for comment.
However, there is some merit to McKinsey’s argument that it was misled by Eskom.
The power utility was told in December 2015 that the contract it planned to sign with McKinsey was unlawful — but it went ahead anyway.
A legal opinion said that because McKinsey wanted to be paid using an “at risk” model — which pays the company a percentage of savings achieved, but which can be expensive for the client — treasury had to approve this contract.
McKinsey was given minutes of an Eskom steering committee meeting from February 2016 chaired by CFO Anoj Singh that said “national treasury approved” Eskom’s at-risk contract with McKinsey.
It turns out this was another Eskom lie. (Eskom had previously lied when it denied making any payments to Trillian, then lied again by claiming management consultancy Oliver Wyman had declared the payments above board, when the firm had in fact said the opposite.)
A report by law firm Bowmans found that treasury had never approved the contract, or even been asked to do so.
“Any payment ostensibly made under the contract and particularly payments on a risk-sharing basis ... was unlawful, unauthorised and fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” the Bowmans report concluded.
Singh has since been suspended for authorising the payments.
Eskom isn’t commenting on the claim that it lied to McKinsey about having treasury approval. “That is part of our internal investigation, to determine who did what, when and how,” says spokesman Khulu Phasiwe.
“Disciplinary action has been initiated against employees against whom evidence of misconduct exists. In addition, Eskom has initiated a process of clawing back the money it paid to both McKinsey and Trillian.”
Trillian has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, insisting it was only paid for work done, with the full knowledge of McKinsey and Eskom.
