McKinsey: would I lie to you?

The documents confirm that McKinsey senior partners most likely knew that Trillian was potentially conflicted in working for Eskom and Transnet, and that it had questionable black empowerment credentials and was prepared to deal with Gupta-linked firms accused of money laundering and corruption.

Yet McKinsey linked up with Trillian anyway — all in the hope of earning R9.4bn in fees from the SA taxpayer.

E-mails show that after Eskom’s board approved the contract in 2015, McKinsey senior partners Sagar and Alexander Weiss eagerly discussed how to carve up the spoils with Trillian.

On December 15 Weiss and Sagar had sent a memo to Trillian titled “McKinsey-Trillian partnership for the Eskom turnaround”, that referred to meetings that had taken place over the previous weeks.

The memo commits McKinsey “to dealing with Trillian’s sub-contractors with respect and an open mind. This will include eGateway [and] Cutting Edge”. Last year, investigative journalists at amaBhungane revealed that Cutting Edge was owned by the Guptas and had paid money to a “Gupta front company”, Homix, which was allegedly used to launder kickbacks from state firms to offshore accounts.

When Weiss, who remains at McKinsey, signed an acceptance letter with Eskom on December 17 2015 he failed to disclose he’d already been in discussions with Trillian for several weeks on how to divide up billions in projected fees. (See McKinsey cashflow e-mail to Trillian.)