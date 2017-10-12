RECASTING EDUCATION
Are we preparing our young people for the jobs of the future?
If the best jobs of the future are altogether different from those that come to mind today, how will education need to respond?
12 October 2017 - 07:12
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.