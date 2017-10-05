KPMG on the ropes
Questions are now being asked about whether KPMG could go bust within six months — but that would not mean its auditing role at the big banks would go to smaller firms, whether black- or white-owned
05 October 2017 - 06:28
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.