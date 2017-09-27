Rankings: get the bigger picture

The ranking of MBAs and business schools is a contentious subject. Despite the global proliferation of rankings, the validity of ranking systems as credible measures of business school reputation is questioned worldwide by scholars, accreditation agencies and consumers.

They argue that most systems use narrow performance indicators. They question the methodologies employed, the choice of indicators, the weightings, the quality of the data, how information is collected, and the reliability of rankings as a measure of performance.

Rankings, for all their positives, cannot capture the multidimensional essence of the environment in which business schools compete.

For example, Ilia Dichev (University of Michigan) argues that "rankings are mechanical and incomplete aggregations of ‘noisy’ information". Dennis Gioia (Penn State University) and Kevin Corley (University of Illinois) state that "the dominating presence and perceived capriciousness and superficiality of the rankings [have] driven business schools towards a focus on image management, often at the expense of substantive programme improvement". Duane Ireland (Texas A&M University) talks about "reputational contests", with business schools pursuing metrics used in rankings, "rather than concentrating on reaching the outcomes that are specified in their vision and mission statements".

Though criticism comes from numerous directions, most commentators acknowledge that there is some level of "approximate truth" in rankings. Gioia and Corley observe: "Rankings are not absurd. If they were, most schools would not treat them seriously. Further, they are useful to prospective students and recruiters. Now they have a way of broadly assessing schools on some criteria, with some user-friendly statistics and measures."

One could also argue that rankings are a result of our performance-driven market culture that demands schools and their offerings be comparable, transparent and accountable. The MBA is becoming increasingly accessible globally, and rankings could be viewed as having a democratising effect.

Reputation matters, and rankings are both an indicator of reputation and a consequence of it. Business schools do not sell tangible products that can be experienced by the senses, nor can those products be communicated easily, which highlights the pivotal role of reputation.

Where schools have concerns about the methodological problems in rankings, they should express them. If not, they will be held liable for their own ranking, whether it is valid or not. In addition, schools should get involved in the development and establishment of criteria used to evaluate and rank them and work more closely with ranking companies so their concerns can be acted upon.

So when considering an MBA, and using rankings in the process, do so astutely. To choose an MBA based on ranking alone would be short-sighted. By all means consider the ranking, but delve deeper. Find out about the curriculum, syllabus, course outlines and outcomes. Is it relevant, contemporary and aligned to industry needs? What is the quality of faculty and their industry experience? Does the institution have any international partnerships, accreditations, memberships, affiliations, collaborations and the like?

What are the service levels and student support you can expect? Does the institution demonstrate social responsibility, and what is its impact?

Also, talk to alumni of the institution to get insights into the experiences they’ve had.

Outward appearance can be deceiving. Bells and whistles are nice to have, but get to the heartbeat of an institution. In a world of conformity, don’t sell out your individuality to what appears popular. Yes, use the rankings, but in unison with the other variables that determine the quality of an MBA programme.